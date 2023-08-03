CS urges employees to adopt solar energy to reduce monthly power bills

Srinagar, Aug 3: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday urged the government employees to adopt solar energy to reduce monthly power bills.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the CS inspected the stalls installed to create awareness about the benefits of adopting solar energy among the employees in the lawns of civil secretariat at Srinagar.
J&K Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) and the Department of Science and Technology are holding the camp from August 2 to 4 in collaboration with multiple vendors of the renewable energy industry and other line departments of J&K.
Mehta appreciated JAKEDA for organising this awareness camp about the centrally sponsored grid connected solar rooftop power plants.
He encouraged the employees to come forward and take lead in adopting this clean and reliable energy source that would not only reduce their power bills substantially but simultaneously save the environment by reducing carbon emissions also.
He asked JAKEDA to organise more such awareness camps across other parts of J&K so that people would know about rooftop solar plant, KUSUM scheme, and its financing pattern so that the benefits reach all the eligible persons.
The chief secretary said that renewable sources of energy holds great promise for the future as the government envisions a future with reduced dependence on fossil fuels by promoting alternative renewable energy sources.
He also noted that besides reducing carbon emissions, the generation of solar energy through rooftop solar programmes would also offset power requirements of domestic consumers in J&K thereby aiding our Power Discoms to provide quality power to the rest of the consumers.
Mehta said that ultimately the future belongs to renewable energy.
He said that the energy, besides clean and less hazardous, was cost-effective for the people.
The Chief Secretary encouraged them to readily adopt this futuristic technology for both their domestic and agricultural purposes in order to save their resources and environment as well.
Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat on the occasion said that the department was making concerted efforts to popularise the use of solar energy both in public and private sector.