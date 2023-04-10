CS virtually participates in panchayat level convergence meetings

He said that common people should come forward and speak up for their villages and be part of the development process. For better monitoring and execution of development works, Chief Secretary said that people should be informed of developmental activities carried in their areas. The PRIs should also be made aware of the developmental works taking place in their respective panchayats.

Stressing on self- employment generation programme in villages, CS said that the youth should take full benefit of the various government schemes as they will be assisted in every possible way. He said that it is the duty of the Prabhari Officers to make sure that they do not face any problems. He said that there is no limit to the numbers of youth that can be provided self-employment under different schemes.