CS visits Samba, assesses development works under JJM

Samba, Sep 2: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday took a whirlwind tour of district Samba and assessed the pace of development works taken under Jal Jeevan Mission here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary during the tour inspected the Water Supply Scheme Bhagat Mohalla at Panchayat Smailpur of Bari Brahmana which is being constructed at Rs 2.32 crore.