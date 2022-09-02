CS visits Samba, assesses development works under JJM

Samba, Sep 2: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday took a whirlwind tour of district Samba and assessed the pace of development works taken under Jal Jeevan Mission here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary during the tour inspected the Water Supply Scheme Bhagat Mohalla at Panchayat Smailpur of Bari Brahmana which is being constructed at Rs 2.32 crore.
It was informed that the under-construction water supply scheme would cover all habitants of villages Smailpur and Bhagat Mohalla including 617 households.
Later, the chief secretary also visited the Water Supply Scheme Patli New in Bari Brahmana and reviewed its construction work.
The chief secretary directed the executing agencies to expedite the development works and complete them within the fixed timelines.
He emphasised providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households.
It was informed that under the Water Supply Scheme Patli New, OHT had been completed and the borewell fully drilled which would provide tapped water connections in 329 households.
Interacting with Sarpanches and PRI members during the visit, the chief secretary emphasised creating awareness of various government initiatives including Pani Samiti, Land Passbooks, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and e-governance initiatives among the locals so that major initiatives of the government are accessible to every citizen.
The chief secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary Jal Shakti Department (PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control) Shaleen Kabra and Principal Secretary Higher Education and Information Departments Rohit Kansal.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, MD JJM Sayed Abid Rasheed Shah, and Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta were also present on the occasion.