CT University organises conference at KU

The conference was held on May 3 at the University of Kashmir. The event was organised by CT University in collaboration with the Department of Management Studies at the University of Kashmir

The conference celebrated India’s G20 presidency and focused on unlocking opportunities for the youth in the areas of Industry, Innovation, Education, Health, Well-Being, Skill Development, and Sports. The Chief Guest for the event was Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, KU and the Guest of Honor were Dr. Tassaduq Hussain, Director, School