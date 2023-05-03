CT University organises conference at KU

Srinagar, May 3: CT University in collaboration with the Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir organised National Conference KASPUN 3.0 to empower Youth and Celebrate India’s G20 Presidency Srinagar, Kashmir - The KASPUN 3.0 national conference.
The conference was held on May 3 at the University of Kashmir. The event was organised by CT University in collaboration with the Department of Management Studies at the University of Kashmir
The conference celebrated India’s G20 presidency and focused on unlocking opportunities for the youth in the areas of Industry, Innovation, Education, Health, Well-Being, Skill Development, and Sports. The Chief Guest for the event was Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, KU and the Guest of Honor were Dr. Tassaduq Hussain, Director, School
Education Kashmir, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, University of Kashmir, Prof. Farooq A. Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs, KU Prof. Iqbal Ahmad Hakim, Head DMS, KU, Mohammad Ayub Shah, Coordinator Workshop, KU.
S. Charanjit Singh, Chancellor, CT University said that the conference highlighted the critical role of Industry,Innovation, Education, Health & Well-Being, Skill Development, and Sports in shaping the future of young people and emphasised the need for collective action to harness their potential.
The conference also included interactive workshops and sessions that aimed to provide participants with practical skills and
knowledge that they could apply in their personal and professional lives. The conference also honored and felicitated top 30 educators, 400 Principals, and Teachers along with 1600 students of Kashmir who scored excellently in their examinations.
“We are proud to have organised this conference that celebrated India’s G20 presidency and empowered the youth in the region,’ said Dr. Manbir Singh, Pro-Chancellor of CT University.