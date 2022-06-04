CTA condemns target killings

Srinagar: Senior citizens, College teachers and other civil society members have condemned the gruesome killing of a teacher at Kulgam.
The College Teachers Association (CTA) has stated that the teachers being apolitical and agents of positive change in the society contribute to nation building irrespective of caste, creed, religion and colour.
We appeal to the society in general and government in particular to ensure the safety of teachers in the region so that they are able to render their services effectively.”
The members resolved that killings of the fountains of knowledge is not going to benefit anyone but will have adverse effects on the mental health of the teaching community which in turn will spoil the education system of J&K.
The Executive Council also discussed the pressing issues confronting the teaching community of the UT and discussed the implementation of NEP-2020 across the UT.
The meeting was chaired by President J&K CTA, Prof Tariq Ashai.