CUET (UG) 2023: NTA exploring possibility of temporary centre in Srinagar

“For 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023, a total of 44425 candidates will be appearing in15 Centres created in Jammu and Kashmir. Some candidates have been moved out of the State. However, being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to ease the access of the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating a temporary Centre in Srinagar. This will enable NTA to bring back most of the candidates to the State. However, the number of candidates being extremely large, and some candidates may still have to take the CUET (UG) outside the State,” added the press release.

The Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have entrusted NTA with the responsibility of conducting the CUET (UG) - 2023 for admission into Undergraduate Programs in Central Universities and other participating universities, institutions, organizations, and autonomous colleges for the academic session 2023-2024.