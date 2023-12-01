CUK announces winter break from Dec 18

Srinagar, Dec 1: The Central University of Kashmir on Friday announced winter break for faculty and students from December 18 to February 2.

As per the notice issued by Registrar CUK, the varsity administration has however decided that wherever courses are yet to be completed, departments shall be allowed to complete the syllabus through online classes till December 31 or “till the completion of the syllabus.”

The CUK notice further reads that all such departments need to keep the Dean Academic Affairs (DAA) informed in writing. “The class work after the vacation shall be resumed on February 5,” it reads.