CUK asks students to register for counselling of UG programmes

Ganderbal, July 22: The candidates who appeared in CUET-2023 and have preferred Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal, for admission to Under-Graduate programmes have been informed to register for counseling.
The registration link shall open on 20 July, and will close on 26 July for the courses of integrated BA LLB, B.Sc/M.Sc Physics, B.Sc/M.Sc Zoology, B.Sc/M.Sc Mathematics and B.Sc/M.Sc. Biotechnology.
“Furthermore, the counselling for admission to B.Tech.CSE Programme will be held on 24 and 25th of July.”