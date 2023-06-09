CUK Assistant Professor awarded INSA fellowship

During this fellowship, Dr. Khalid will work on probing the irradiation induced modifications in pulsed laser deposited thin films of La2NiMnO6 in the host institute for a period of three months. The central piece of the proposed study of Dr. Sultan will be to improve the magnetic properties, driven by the interplay of different driving mechanisms of magnetism. The effect of irradiation is expected to bring about very noticeable changes in the physical properties of the double perovskite under investigation. The understanding thus provided will be useful for optimization of known double perovskite and prediction of new double perovskite with improved physical properties.