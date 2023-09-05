CUK Celebrates Teachers' Day | Organises 1-day national seminar

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, CUK, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath said that Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a great teacher, politician and a statesman of great stature. In the light of goals of education set forth in National Education Policy-2020, Prof. Nath emphasized that, “acquisition of knowledge and skills is not enough but needs to be accompanied by the right attitude and values. Self-effort on the part of students and teachers has to be the part of their attitude towards their line of duty”. Prof. Nath also said that, “The existing society is facing a lot of challenges and the same were conceptualized in terms of ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ which need to be addressed through quality education”. “The aims and objectives of NEP-2020 for teacher education in particular is a fitting response to the sentiments of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya - the two great visionaries of the contemporary education system in the country”, Prof Nath said.