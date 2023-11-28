CUK commemorates 74th Samvidhan Diwas

Ganderbal, Nov 28: The Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (DIQA) in collaboration with the Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday commemorated the 74th Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) at Tulmulla campus here.

Prof. Srikrishna Dev Rao Vice-Chancellor NALSAR, Hyderabad, Prof. (Dr.) R. D. Sharma, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Chief Proctor and Dean and Head SLS, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, Director DIQA, faculty members, research scholars and students were present on the occasion.

Dy Director DIQA, Dr. Gulafroz Jan read the preamble of India, along with the participants, articulating the values and objectives embedded in the Constitution. Constitution Day is celebrated on 26th of November every year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. The Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949, which came into force on the 26th of January 1950.

In his presidential address, Prof (Dr.) R.D. Sharma emphasized on the need of review of the public institutions in the light of the norms and constitutional principles so that a critical re-examination is possible and deviance from constitution if any is rectified. He said that such events underscored the Constitution’s significance as a guiding beacon for the nation’s progress and inclusivity. “It emphasizes the values that define the soul of India’s vibrant democracy and renews the pledge to uphold these principles.”

Focusing on the historical development of the Constitution of India, Prof. Srikrishna Dev Rao discussed the nuances and niceties of Constitutionalism in India. He demonstrated how constitutionalism has remained fundamental in the governance of the country.

Prof. Srikrishna Dev Rao underscored the transformative impact of the Constitution, emphasizing the principles of equality, liberty, fraternity, and justice that were embedded for universal application, transcending societal divisions. “Recognizing the pivotal role of the youth in shaping the nation’s future, frequent sensitization programmes should be organised on the Constitution to encourage young minds to reflect on the Constitution.”

In his special remarks, Prof. Shahid Rasool highlighted how the constitution has been a living document and how through amendments it has successfully kept pace with the social, cultural and technological changes. He hailed the Constitution as a visionary roadmap safeguarding languages, art, and cultures and above all the freedom of speech and expression. He further underscored the need to educate the younger generation about the Constitution’s principles.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, discussed threadbare the significant facets of the Constitution, acknowledging the profound contributions of the members, responsible for its drafting. He highlighted the extraordinary nature of the Constitution of India and how its norms have guided, supervised and hand-holded the journey of India as a nation from the days of the adoption of the constitution by the constituent assembly.

The session was conducted by Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, Nodal Officer for Constitutional Obligations and Values and Afaq Alam, Deputy Director DIQA proposed the vote of thanks. Mohammad Yosuf Dar was the event convener.