CUK conducts online lecture

Ganderbal, Mar 15: School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), conducted an online lecture, the first of its kind in valley, on “Unlearning and Learning Transgender Issues: Rights and Wrongs” at varsity’s Green Campus here.
Dr Aqsa Shaikh, Associate Professor, Hamdard Institute of Medical Science, a transgender woman, was invited as the speaker. She is India's First Transgender to Head a COVID Centre, a researcher on Sputnik-V and an activist working for the marginalised communities.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aqsa elucidated the struggle she faced in schools, prayer places, hospitals, hostels and home. She insisted on treating every individual equally. Dr Aqsa said that transgender people are already going through anxiety and bullying and teasing make their lives more miserable, which sometimes results in suicides. Dr Aqsa shared her thoughts about making a friendly society for every individual. Scholars and students from different states participated in the event online.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, highlighted the need to discuss the inclusion of Transgender individuals in the educational context.
The event was convened by Dean SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani and organised by Asst Prof. S Arokia Mary.