CUK conducts survey on economic status of Gujjars

Ganderbal, July 26: Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a day-long survey under the banner “Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam programme” on the theme “Economic and Educational Status of Gujjar Bakerwal community”. They visited and interacted with the people at “Chont Wali War” village of Laar, Ganderbal.
Dean School of Social Science and Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar flagged off the students from Green Campus and asked them to have a detailed and thorough interaction with the local populace. The survey was carried out under the supervision of faculty members.