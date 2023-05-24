CUK DCJ students visit 93.5 Red FM station

The visit was organised to apprise the students regarding various techniques and equipment involved in radio broadcasting. The students who were hosted by Seema Qadri, Clients Solutions Manager and DCJ alumnus, got the opportunity to see the Radio Jockeys in action. They interacted with RJs Sameen, Rafiq and Rayees Mohiuddin. The technical session was hosted by Danish who informed the students regarding the technologies used in current times in radio broadcasting.

The students were also given pep talks by Sameen and Rayees Mohiuddin who spoke about content, creativity and writing. The students were educated regarding the organization of a radio station by Seema Qadri who in her session spoke about the opportunities in the field of media as well.