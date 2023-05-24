CUK DCJ students visit 93.5 Red FM station

Srinagar, May 24: Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a one-day field visit of the fourth-semester students of Masters in Convergent Journalism to 93.5 Red FM station here on Tuesday.
The visit was organised to apprise the students regarding various techniques and equipment involved in radio broadcasting. The students who were hosted by Seema Qadri, Clients Solutions Manager and DCJ alumnus, got the opportunity to see the Radio Jockeys in action. They interacted with RJs Sameen, Rafiq and Rayees Mohiuddin. The technical session was hosted by Danish who informed the students regarding the technologies used in current times in radio broadcasting.
The students were also given pep talks by Sameen and Rayees Mohiuddin who spoke about content, creativity and writing. The students were educated regarding the organization of a radio station by Seema Qadri who in her session spoke about the opportunities in the field of media as well.
The visit was organised under the patronage of the Dean School of Media Studies and Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool who said that these visits not only add to the exposure of the students but also reignite the fire for finding one’s space in the field of media.
Head DCJ, Dr Arif Nazir also spoke about the significance of such visits and highlighted the contribution of radio in preserving and promoting the culture of any place. The students were accompanied by faculty members and research scholars.