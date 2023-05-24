CUK Deptts hold series of events related to sustainable environment

Ganderbal, May 24: A series of events related to the sustainable environment were held at the Central University of Kashmir (CUK).
In connection with the ongoing series of programmes organised by the CUK under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our campus Mass Mobilization On Mission Life”, various departments organised different activities on Wednesday.
CLEANLINESS DRIVE AT MANASBAL
Departments of Commerce and Tourism Studies organised a cleanliness drive under the theme “Our Lakes, Our Responsibility,” at the picturesque Manasbal Lake. Addressing the participants, Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, underscored the need of taking necessary innovative and efficient measures for the conservation and preservation of world famous Dal Lake, Wular Lake, Manasbal Lake and other water bodies in Kashmir. He said the Dal Lake has shrunk from the original 75 sq km to around 12 sq km and the depth has reduced from 45 feet to four feet due to continuous encroachments and pollution, adding that the need of the hour is to take stringent measures to curb the pollution and proactively organise cleanliness drives.
In his speech, Dy DSW, Dr. Faizan Ashraf, said the condition of all the water bodies in the Valley has worsened due to the dumping of waste material and garbage. “These lakes and water bodies have huge economic potential for fishermen, owners of floating vegetable gardens, nutrients rich lotus stems crops, shikarawalas, flower vendors and it’s the responsibility of the youngsters to work for the preservation of these water bodies so that it doesn’t affect the livelihood of aforementioned labour class and those associated with the tourism sector,” he added.
Chief Executive Officer, Wular and Manasbal Development Authority, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, also enumerated several measures taken by Wular Development Authority for conservation of the lake. Thereafter the students along with the faculty members conducted the cleanliness drive around the lake.
FILM SCREENING ON “SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT”
Department of Religious Studies, organised a film screening titled “Sustainable Environment” to sensitize the research scholars and students about the importance of the environment preservation.
Highlighting the importance of environmental protection, Deptt Coordinator, Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zargar, said “each one of us needs to take the initiative to conserve the environment and take the pledge to begin a pesticide-free healthy lifestyle that will contribute towards preserving biodiversity, which all the religions of the world teach.”