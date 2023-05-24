CUK Deptts hold series of events related to sustainable environment

In his speech, Dy DSW, Dr. Faizan Ashraf, said the condition of all the water bodies in the Valley has worsened due to the dumping of waste material and garbage. “These lakes and water bodies have huge economic potential for fishermen, owners of floating vegetable gardens, nutrients rich lotus stems crops, shikarawalas, flower vendors and it’s the responsibility of the youngsters to work for the preservation of these water bodies so that it doesn’t affect the livelihood of aforementioned labour class and those associated with the tourism sector,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer, Wular and Manasbal Development Authority, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, also enumerated several measures taken by Wular Development Authority for conservation of the lake. Thereafter the students along with the faculty members conducted the cleanliness drive around the lake.