CUK documentary on drug abuse bags award

Srinagar, May 7: A documentary by Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was adjudged as the winner of the ‘Special Jury Award’ at the Chandigarh University International Film Festival 2023.
The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Department of Students Welfare (DSW) and Health Centre, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, with media partner Radio Chinar 90.4 FM produced the documentary “Second Chance- Story of Hope & Recovery” that was adjudged as winner.
The documentary was directed by Dr. Asif Khan, Sr. Asst Prof. DCJ, and the team comprised students and the production assistant. It is regarding the issue of drug and substance abuse prevalent in the valley and talks about the menace with inputs from experts, doctors, students, psychologists, and patients.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, congratulated the whole team for highlighting the burning issue of drug abuse and asked the students from other departments to raise issues of public importance including violence against women, rising crime rate, increasing road traffic accidents, and other issues, for their immediate redressal.
Dean of Academic Affairs and Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool also congratulated the team for achieving the feat. He said the students, across all disciplines, should identify and work on the multiple issues confronting the people, not only in J&K but across the country.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, in his message, appreciated the team and said the university is willing to provide all the support and cooperation to the students intending to highlight the issues of public importance so that the same could be worked upon by the concerned quarters in the administration.
Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, also hailed the team for bagging the award and asked them to continue their fight against the social evils.
Dr. Asif Khan, Sr. Asst Prof. said, “The documentary sensitises the people about the effects of substance abuse and aims to reach out to the affected.” He thanked the CUIFF for the award.