CUK documentary on drug abuse bags award

The Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Department of Students Welfare (DSW) and Health Centre, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Chief Medical Officer, Ganderbal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, with media partner Radio Chinar 90.4 FM produced the documentary “Second Chance- Story of Hope & Recovery” that was adjudged as winner.

The documentary was directed by Dr. Asif Khan, Sr. Asst Prof. DCJ, and the team comprised students and the production assistant. It is regarding the issue of drug and substance abuse prevalent in the valley and talks about the menace with inputs from experts, doctors, students, psychologists, and patients.