CUK files response as MoE probes incharge VC row

Srinagar, Jan 3: The authorities at Central University of Kashmir (CUK) have filed a response to the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) as it has started a probe in the appointment of incharge Vice Chancellor (VC) for the university.
The move comes after the University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote to the Central University Division of the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) about the complaints received about the appointment of the incharge VC of the varsity.
The UGC had sought appropriate action into the matter.In wake of this, the MoE had sought an explanation from the CUK management over the appointment of incharge VC CUK.
The former VC in pursuance of statute 2 (4) under Section 27 of the CUK Act 2009 demitted his office on October 16, 2021, after attaining the age of 70 years.
Before leaving his office, he approved that Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah would function as incharge VC of the university.
Meanwhile, the Registrar CUK in his response to the communication from MoE has said that the issue of inter-se seniority of professors in the varsity was in limbo as it was challenged by one or another professor.
“The seniority list is still to be finalised in terms of the latest resolution of the Executive Council wherein the decision has been taken to resolve the issue only in line with the UGC regulations,” the official document reads.
The CUK Registrar has submitted that when the case for nominating incharge VC was put before the former VC CUK, the case was disposed of on file.
“As per the NP 48 (A), Prof Abdul Gani, Prof Farooq Shah, and Prof Fayaz A Nikko emerged as the first three. Before the superannuation of Prof G M Bhat, Prof Gani stood on the second number. However, inter seniority has been questioned which is under active consideration of the university,” the Registrar said.
The CUK Registrar further communicated to MoE that apart from seniority issues, the charge of the office of the VC was never given to Prof Gani as the latter issued a post on the Guild (WhatsApp Group) against the officers who were working during the lockdown period with the permission of the civil administration.
“Instead of taking up the matter with the VC or the Chancellor, he preferred to go public to generate issues regarding the functioning of the university functionaries,” the document reads.
The Registrar in his communication has said that Prof Gani's eligibility for the post of the professor had come under the cloud “because of some manipulation of facts, which is being examined by the committee”.
“Prof Gani has abused his authority as the founder Registrar and has failed to reimburse the amount remitted to IGNOU on account of his Leave Salary Pension Contribution (LSPC) and thereby has caused huge loss to the university exchequer,” the Registrar said in response to the MoE.
“The university has initiated recovery of the excess amount and Prof Gani has approached the court. The matter is sub judice,” he said.
About these statements, the Registrar CUK has justified the appointment of Prof Farooq A Shah as incharge VC of the CUK till the duly appointed VC takes over or till further orders.“Prof Gani is involved in several issues and gross violations of criminal nature including manipulation of facts which has prompted the university authorities for appropriate action. The teacher did not get a vigilance clearance as of now because of these issues,” the Registrar CUK said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Gani contested the claims made by the Registrar CUK saying that the varsity should talk based on facts instead of making false claims.
“A committee was constituted regarding my post in the WhatsApp group. The Registrar should make recommendations of that committee public,” he said.