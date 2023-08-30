CUK holds 10th meeting of PMB

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor IUST, Prof. Shakeel A Romsho, Vice-Chancellor, Nalanda University, Prof. Sunaina Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Hussain, Vice- Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof. Umesh Rai, Former Director, Academic Audit, Osmania University, Prof. C Vishnuvardhan, Joint Secretary, UGC, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, Dean and CEO, HIAL, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, Head Deptt of Management Studies, Prof. Abdul Gani, Planning and Development Officer, Prof. S Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah and other functionaries of the university.

Addressing the maiden meeting, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, gave a detailed overview about the functioning of the University and said the varsity is making steady progress on the academics, research and other allied fronts. Prof. A Ravinder Nath, presented the futuristic agenda of the university and said that several measures and steps are in the offing to further promote and nurture the academic development in the varsity. He said the university is creating a Bureau of Academic Affairs, to provide a broad framework for the curriculum development specifically on scheme of instruction, examination and evaluation and to keep the higher education at par with the global standards. He said the varsity is establishing a School of Honors and Finishing Studies, to nurture the talent pool and prepare the aspiring students with required employable skills. The varsity is also creating a Bureau of Research Affairs to provide directions and strategies for the promotion of competitive research and to strengthen the Departmental Research Committees for promoting result- oriented frameworks that support the sustainability of the research base.