CUK holds 10th meeting of PMB

Srinagar, Aug 29: The 10th meeting of the Planning and Monitoring Board (PMB) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at SKICC here on Tuesday, with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, in chair.
The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor IUST, Prof. Shakeel A Romsho, Vice-Chancellor, Nalanda University, Prof. Sunaina Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Qayyum Hussain, Vice- Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof. Umesh Rai, Former Director, Academic Audit, Osmania University, Prof. C Vishnuvardhan, Joint Secretary, UGC, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, Dean and CEO, HIAL, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari, Dean School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, Head Deptt of Management Studies, Prof. Abdul Gani, Planning and Development Officer, Prof. S Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah and other functionaries of the university.
Addressing the maiden meeting, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, gave a detailed overview about the functioning of the University and said the varsity is making steady progress on the academics, research and other allied fronts. Prof. A Ravinder Nath, presented the futuristic agenda of the university and said that several measures and steps are in the offing to further promote and nurture the academic development in the varsity. He said the university is creating a Bureau of Academic Affairs, to provide a broad framework for the curriculum development specifically on scheme of instruction, examination and evaluation and to keep the higher education at par with the global standards. He said the varsity is establishing a School of Honors and Finishing Studies, to nurture the talent pool and prepare the aspiring students with required employable skills. The varsity is also creating a Bureau of Research Affairs to provide directions and strategies for the promotion of competitive research and to strengthen the Departmental Research Committees for promoting result- oriented frameworks that support the sustainability of the research base.
To consolidate and co-ordinate the activities of different functionaries of the university, Prof. R Ravinder Nath said, a Bureau of Human Resources, is being established, to develop a policy framework for identifying and attracting the talent pool of work force and to create the various positions based on need assessment and provide necessary training to build the competence in generic and specific skills.
The members were also informed about the recognition of Teacher Education courses by NCTE, and its approval for ITEP (BA-B.Ed) four-year course from the session 2023-24, establishment of Center for Information Technology (CIT), modification of the Official Logo of the University, and setting the target 100 Days for Launching of Academic & Administrative Reforms.
The participants advised that the university shall focus on infrastructure development and academics, and also explore PPP for housing. The Board expressed satisfaction over the plans aimed to generate the internal resources through creation of centres for excellence, collaborative approach, starting short term courses, creation of social media or other centres which the university has already initiated. It was also advised that research should be incentivised and similarly performance should be monitored and made accountable.
The Board lauded the commendable efforts of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath and placed it on record the dynamism he has set in for the university during his short tenure so far. Planning and Development Officer, Prof. S Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, took up the agenda items of the meeting. Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar proposed the vote of thanks.