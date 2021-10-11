CUK holds 26th meeting of Executive Council

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, EC members from the university and outside Jammu and Kashmir, participated in the meeting.

Addressing the EC members, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, expressed gratitude to the Council members for their continued support and cooperation for the overall growth, progress and development of the university on all fronts. He said the Central University of Kashmir cannot be equated with any other institute of higher learning as it is still in infancy. “The varsity needs your sustained support in all its endeavours,” he said. Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir said that despite constraints on infrastructural front and other challenges, the university when compared with its sister universities is way ahead in academics and research.

“We have a very strong knowledge base and an amalgamation of senior and young faculty members,” he said adding the faculty and administrative staff, both substantive and contractual, are doing a commendable job in the advancement of the university. About the infrastructure development, he informed the members that the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has constituted a high powered technical committee, led by soil expert, Prof. K S Rao, which would be submitting its report about the constructions to be executed at the designated Tulmulla campus. He further said the government has allotted an additional 96 kanals of land at WatlarGanderbal and the university’s plan to construct a township comprising hostels for students, and accommodation for university staff.

Welcoming the EC members, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, who also took up the agenda items, said the university has made significant progress on academics’ front by establishing state-of-the-art laboratories in the Science and Engineering departments. “The varsity has adopted National Education Policy-2020 and several departments have already organised seminar, webinars and conference to debate the discuss the implementation of the policy in letter and spirit,” Prof. Afzal Zargar said.

The members also discussed various matters and accorded approval for establishment of Media Skills Development Centre, Centre for Skill Based Vocational Courses in Biotechnology, Centre of excellence in artificial intelligence, internet of things and machine learning, establishment of coding for all: DIT coding and IT skill development centre, advanced centre for research in social sciences, starting of online course in “online media and cyber security” and centre for capacity and professional development of school teachers.

Finance Officer, Prof.Fayaz A Nikka proposed the vote of thanks.