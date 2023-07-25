CUK holds 32nd meeting of UBC

Ganderbal, July 25: The 32nd meeting of the University Building Committee (UBC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) was held at Manasbal on Monday.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath chaired the meeting which was attended by experts from outside and within the valley including former Chief Executive Civil Works and Estates (DRDO) Er. K.N.Rai, CE, PWD, R&B, Er. Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq, Chief Architect (J&K), Mr. Kafeel Ahmad, Head Deptt of Civil Engineering NIT, Prof. A Q Dar and Dr. Mazharul Haq, Deptt of Architecture, NIT, Patna.
The meeting was also attended by Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, (member secretary UBC), Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, I/c Planning and Development Officer, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Chief Engineer (R&B), Consultant Engineer, CUK, Er. Tariq Hussain, representatives of other Government departments and PMCs- NBCC, CPWD, NPCC, and consultant architect, CP Kukreja Associates, besides other functionaries of the university.
Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor talked about the present status of the Master Plan of the University Campus and Model Township at Watlar. He elaborated on the meetings of the senior functionaries of the varsity with the principal architect for the University, CP Kukreja.
Prof. A Ravinder Nath sought the support of the technical experts of the Committee members for realizing the goal of constructing the campus within the stipulated time frame. He said the technical committee, constituted by the Government of India, has already submitted its report to the MoE and the university was expecting funding from the Ministry on Project Mode basis.
Prof. M Afzal Zargar, who took up the agenda of the meeting apprised the members that since assuming the office, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath has taken several initiatives to focus on the construction of the permanent structures at the Tulmulla campus. Welcoming the members, Prof. Zargar said, the university desires to have certain changes in the Master Plan like addition of two more Schools, Road Network, Net Zero Carbon Compliance, Green Campus, re-orientation of hospital & sports facilities etc.
Several issues pertaining to the ongoing construction at Tulmulla were approved after threadbare discussions by the experts. The UBC also approved and recommended DPR for the construction of the Phase-I of the master plan.