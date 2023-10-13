CUK holds Amrit Kalash Yatra

The students, led by Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr Mehraj ud Din Shah, took out a Yatra around the campus and collected the Mitti (soil) which was filled in the Amrit Kalash. The participants also took the Panch Pran Pledge. NSS Programme Officers, Dr Nusrat Jabeen, Dr Mohammad Muzammil Shah and Dr Dinesh K Kumar were also present on the occasion.

The Amrit Kalash was later transported to district headquarters in Ganderbal.