CUK holds awareness programme on entrepreneurship development

Ganderbal, Apr 4: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), under the auspices of National Innovation and Start-up Policy (NISP)-IIC and Deptt of Biotechnology, in collaboration with District Skill Committee, Ganderbal conducted a one-day awareness programme on “Skill and Entrepreneurship development” at it-s Green Campus here Monday. The event was organised as part of the G-20 university connect.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Head, Deptt of Biotechnology and Coordinator NISP-IIC, briefed the participants about various measures initiated by the varsity in fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem by starting various courses relevant to skill development and innovation.
Prof. M Yousuf, Dean, SLS, Sciences emphasized on the significance of skill-based courses like mushroom cultivation, high-density horticulture, medicinal botany, vermicomposting etc. in the development of an entrepreneurial mind-set.
Abdul Rouf Khan, District Skill Committee, highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and presented various successful entrepreneurial stories in J&K over the last few years. He discussed the role of plastic recycling, aquaponics, medicinal crops, hydroponics, and mushroom cultivation in generating various economic and employment opportunities. He shared the “Idea Pitching Challenge” recently launched under the Youth Entrepreneurship Festival, Ganderbal that has cash prizes of up to Rs. 50000 to awardees.
Hafeez Hackla, Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow, at the District Skill Committee, elaborated on the process of developing an innovative idea and its successful execution. He said that innovative minds would be significantly preferred over average minds in the near future. Ms. Rafia Peer, Career Counseling Office, DECC, encouraged the young minds to develop enthusiasm in innovation and entrepreneurship development.