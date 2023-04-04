CUK holds awareness programme on entrepreneurship development

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Head, Deptt of Biotechnology and Coordinator NISP-IIC, briefed the participants about various measures initiated by the varsity in fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem by starting various courses relevant to skill development and innovation.

Prof. M Yousuf, Dean, SLS, Sciences emphasized on the significance of skill-based courses like mushroom cultivation, high-density horticulture, medicinal botany, vermicomposting etc. in the development of an entrepreneurial mind-set.