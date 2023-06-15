CUK holds cleanliness drive

The programme was driven by sensitizing the students towards the ill-effects of one-time use of polythene and also developing the attitude of respect for manual work in the students at large. Dean and Head School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, kick-started the event and emphasised that, “students and faculty should use eco-friendly material for packaging and carrying the daily goods instead of the polybags”. He urged the participants to inform others, with greater assertiveness, the non-negotiable and deleterious impact of polybags on nature.