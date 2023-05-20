CUK holds environmental awareness programme

Ganderbal, May 20: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS) and Department of Economics, DSW, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an environmental awareness programme at Boys Higher Secondary School (BHSS) Kangan and eco-walk and cleanliness drive at Naranaag Kangan here.
The event was organised as part of the series of programmes organised by the university under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our Campus, Mass Mobilization On Mission Life”. Faculty members and students of the university, teaching staff of the higher secondary school, students and other functionaries of both the institutions were present on the occasion.
During the awareness programme at the BHSS, Kangan, the students of both the Economics and Law department, informed the gathering about the importance and significance of the preservation and protection of the environment and the measures required for the same. “Everybody is concerned about the unabated felling of trees, rising pollution, and concretisation of fragile areas, which has caused extensive damage to our serene environment,” they said, adding that it is the responsibility of every individual to plant saplings in their localities to check the environmental pollution and degradation.