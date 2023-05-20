CUK holds environmental awareness programme

During the awareness programme at the BHSS, Kangan, the students of both the Economics and Law department, informed the gathering about the importance and significance of the preservation and protection of the environment and the measures required for the same. “Everybody is concerned about the unabated felling of trees, rising pollution, and concretisation of fragile areas, which has caused extensive damage to our serene environment,” they said, adding that it is the responsibility of every individual to plant saplings in their localities to check the environmental pollution and degradation.