CUK holds events on conservation of environment

The events were held under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our campus, Mass Mobilization On Mission Life”.

INNOVATIVE IDEAS HOW TO REDUCE SINGLE-USE PLASTIC

The Departments of Biotechnology and Chemistry, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) jointly organized a two-day programme on “Innovative ideas how to reduce single-use plastic”, at the Science Campus Nunar.

The programme was organised to sensitise the students, faculty, and the community about the alarming threat of plastics on the environment and human health.