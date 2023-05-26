CUK holds events on conservation of environment

Ganderbal, May 26: Various teaching departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised different programmes at their respective campuses here on the conservation of environment.
The events were held under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our campus, Mass Mobilization On Mission Life”.
INNOVATIVE IDEAS HOW TO REDUCE SINGLE-USE PLASTIC
The Departments of Biotechnology and Chemistry, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) jointly organized a two-day programme on “Innovative ideas how to reduce single-use plastic”, at the Science Campus Nunar.
The programme was organised to sensitise the students, faculty, and the community about the alarming threat of plastics on the environment and human health.
Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. M. Yousuf, shared his views on the theme and said “These programmes sensitise the students about the ill effects of plastics on the environment and human health,” he said.
Head, Deptt of Biotechnology and Chemistry, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar highlighted the chemistry and biological parameters of plastics. He said the rampant use of plastics in Jammu and Kashmir has wreaked havoc on the water bodies and flora and fauna.
During the programme, Dr. Shahbaz A Lone from Chemistry talked about “Plastic Pollution: A Perspective on matters Arising”, Dr. Rifat Akbar from Chemistry talked about “Innovative Ideas How to Reduce Single-Use Plastic”, Dr. Umar Mushtaq from Biotechnology talked about, “Exposure of Humans to Plastics”, Dr. Navjot Kour, from Biotechnology, talked about “Plastics and Human Health” and Dr. Raqeeb from Biotechnology, talked about “Plastics: An Emerging Global Threat to Biological Diversity and Outline on Remedial Measures.” Thereafter the students along with the faculty conducted the cleanliness drive around the campus.
Assistant Prof. Dr. Munazah Qureshi conducted the proceedings and Assistant Prof. Dr. Sumayah Bashir proposed the vote of thanks. During the second day of the programme, Ideation and Idea Pitching sessions were held wherein students from different departments presented their innovative ideas on how to reduce single-use plastics.
The ideas included the introduction of coconut shells as a substitute for plastic glasses, palm leaf for making handbags, a substitute for polythene bags, papaya leaf stem has a hollow stem and can be substituted for plastic straws and others. The panel of faculty members later discussed the different contours of plastics like chemistry involved in synthesis of plastics, the biological need of plastic, role of plastic in deteriorating human health like increasing the infertility in females, causing thyroid cancer, hypo- and hypertension etc.