CUK holds free eye check-up

Ganderbal: Health Centre, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with ASG Hospital, Qamarwari, organised a free eye check-up camp for the students, scholars and the staff of the varsity at Green Campus here on Wednesday.

As many as 150 students, scholars and staff members attended the camp, which was inaugurated by Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar. ASG Hospital Optometrist, Irfan Ahmad, Refractionist, Adil Rashid and AR Technician, Haroon Ahmad and staff members of CUK including Dr. Sheeba, Javaid Khan and Javaid Ahmad Rather were present on the occasion.