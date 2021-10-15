CUK holds lecture discussing environment, sustainability, ecosystem services

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehrajud Din Mir, welcomed the speaker and highlighted the importance of educating young minds in J&K about the vanishing biodiversity in Kashmir Himalayas.

In his special address, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, highlighted the importance of the lecture with respect to current issues in ecology such as plundering of natural resources, ecological imbalances, climate change, forest fires, flooding etc. He emphasized the importance of teachers in educating the youngsters to spread the awareness for future generations.

In his lecture, Prof. M Latif Khan highlighted various environmental challenges and the need to rebuild link with nature to mitigate & reverse the same for better sustainable future. “Healthy ecosystem leads to better health in the human population.”