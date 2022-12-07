CUK holds lectures on Armed Forces Flag Day

Finance Officer and Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Coordinator, Department of Physical Education, Dr. Somanpreet Singh, Coordinator, Department of Politics and Governance, Dr. Himabindu, Asst Prof. Deptt of Politics and Governance, Dr. Abhiruchi Ojha, Dy Directors DSW Green Campus and Nuner Campus, Fr. Faizan Ashraf Mir and Irfan Ahmad Noorani, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Finance Officer and DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah hailed the contribution of armed forces for protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said the armed forces have played a significant role in the welfare of the people, particularly during natural disasters and exigencies. He said the day is commemorated to recognize the services and valor of the armed forces and ex-servicemen for protecting the country from the forces inimical to the peace.