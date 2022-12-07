CUK holds lectures on Armed Forces Flag Day

Ganderbal, Dec 7: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday observed the Armed Forces Flag Day by organising lectures on “Significance Of Armed Flag Day,” at the varsity’s Green campus here.
Finance Officer and Dean Students Welfare, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Coordinator, Department of Physical Education, Dr. Somanpreet Singh, Coordinator, Department of Politics and Governance, Dr. Himabindu, Asst Prof. Deptt of Politics and Governance, Dr. Abhiruchi Ojha, Dy Directors DSW Green Campus and Nuner Campus, Fr. Faizan Ashraf Mir and Irfan Ahmad Noorani, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Finance Officer and DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah hailed the contribution of armed forces for protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said the armed forces have played a significant role in the welfare of the people, particularly during natural disasters and exigencies. He said the day is commemorated to recognize the services and valor of the armed forces and ex-servicemen for protecting the country from the forces inimical to the peace.
Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator, Department of Physical Education, Dr. Somanpreet Singh, said, the soldiers are one of the greatest assets of our country and they are the guardians of the nation and protect the citizens at all costs. He said the country is forever indebted to these gallant heroes who lay down their lives in the service towards their motherland. Dr. Somanpreet also gave historical background about the observance of the day.
In her speech, Asst Prof. Deptt of Politics and Governance, Dr. Abhiruchi Ojha, said, the army as an institution is a modern concept and during earlier days, there were civilian armies who after rendering services to the king and the State, used to return to perform their daily chores. She said the army is synonymous with discipline and commitment to the protection of the nation.