CUK holds legal awareness programme

Ganderbal, Sep 15: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised the second series of its legal awareness programme under the Legal Aid Clinic.
The sessions took place at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Kurhama and Government Boys’ Higher Secondary (GBHS), Safapora here.
The programme featured two sets of students who shed light on various legal topics. In the first team, Muskaan Shafi, Nadeem Aijaz, Waqar Ahmad, and Tamana Farooq engaged the students at GHSS), Kurhama by discussing subjects like elder abuse, Mental Health Care Act (2007), Prohibition of Child Marriage, and Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act (2013).
Similarly, the students, including Suhaib Samad, Daima Khanam, Matiha Khan, and Gulzar Ahmad, presented on topics such as Right to Information (RTI), Domestic Violence Act (2005), Elder Abuse, and Consumer Protection Act (2019).
The event was organised under the guidance of Dr. Hilal Ahmad Najar, Associate Prof and In-charge Legal Aid Clinic. Dr. Imran Ahad and Dr. Uzma Qadri were the supervisors and facilitators.