CUK holds mega outreach programme on need to build sustainable communities, cities

Ganderbal, Mar 31: In the backdrop of celebration of India’s presidency to G-20 and the nomination of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) as one of the Nodal Universities by Ministry of External Affairs, the Department of Tourism Studies (DTS), organised an awareness camp at Manasbal, on “Sustainable Communities and Cities” here on Friday.
A contingent of 70 students from the DTS including MTTM 1st semester and B.Voc (T&HM) 1st semester were deputed to Manasbal who interacted with the stakeholders of the destination and highlighted various sustainable tourism practices that should be adhered to. The students stressed the ban of plastic and polythene, proper disposal of wastes, refraining from overpricing, encouraging non-polluting vehicles at the destination, and other various energy-saving practices. The stakeholders included the transporters/Drivers, Hotel & Restaurant Staff, Tourists, Local Community, Shikara & Boat walas etc.
Dr Asif Bukhari along with Qazi Rubban accompanied the students to the camp. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faizan Ashraf Mir, Coordinator, DTS thanked the authorities for granting approvals for the event and highlighted the importance of the awareness camp for all the stakeholders. Faculty members present on the occasion included Dr Ramjit, Dr Ashaq and Shahnaz who also spoke on the occasion.