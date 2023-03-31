CUK holds mega outreach programme on need to build sustainable communities, cities

A contingent of 70 students from the DTS including MTTM 1st semester and B.Voc (T&HM) 1st semester were deputed to Manasbal who interacted with the stakeholders of the destination and highlighted various sustainable tourism practices that should be adhered to. The students stressed the ban of plastic and polythene, proper disposal of wastes, refraining from overpricing, encouraging non-polluting vehicles at the destination, and other various energy-saving practices. The stakeholders included the transporters/Drivers, Hotel & Restaurant Staff, Tourists, Local Community, Shikara & Boat walas etc.