CUK holds programme on digital empowerment of women

Ganderbal, Mar 14: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah Tuesday said that imparting digital literacy among women and girls across the world, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir has become imperative for their holistic growth, development and total empowerment.
“There is a vast digital divide between men and women which needs to be addressed immediately by providing state-of-the-art electronic gadgets and smart phones to the women,” he said while emphasising on “digital empowerment” of women and girls during his inaugural speech on the event, “Digital Empowerment and Women’s Development,” organised by the Women Empowerment Committee of the varsity to commemorate the International Women’s Day, under the auspices of G20 presidency of India. CUK Vice Chancellor said, the complete empowerment of women would be a distant dream, if the women are kept away from the advancements in information technology.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, experts, Prof. Asifa Jan, from University of Kashmir, Dr. Asifa, Dean Students Welfare IUST, Director Center for West Himalayan (IUST), Prof. Pirzada Ameen, WEC, Chairperson Prof Parveen Pandit, other committee members, faculty, scholars and students were also present on the occasion
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof Afzal underscored the need for providing easy digital access and availability to the women and girls in order to give them a level playing field to compete with their male counterparts. “In this digital age wherein the technological advancements and smartphones are simplifying things in every sphere and sector of life, the women, should be allowed to access the gadgets and use the social media platforms, to get benefit from the digital revolution and share their hidden talent,” Prof. Zargar said. He said the women have played a significant role in the development of families and have been successfully able to make balance between the work and domestic responsibilities.
Addressing the gathering, WEC, Chairperson Prof Parveen Pandit, said, the WEC, has been on the forefront in organising sensitisation programmes for the girl students about their rights and suggesting them “ways and measures to confront the issues and challenges faced at the home and workplaces.”
She said the objective of organising the programmes in commemoration of the International Women’s Day is to provide a platform to the students to share their thoughts, ideas and innovations, regarding women empowerment. She further expressed concern over the increased cases of violence against women in the country.
WEC member secretary, Dr. Himabindu conducted the inaugural programme proceedings while as WEC member Gulafroz Jan proposed the vote of thanks.
Thereafter, the experts including Prof. Asifa Jan, from University of Kashmir, spoke about “Women’s Development in Global Scenario.”
Dr. Asifa, Dean Students Welfare IUST, talked about “Gender and Artificial Intelligence,” Director Center for West Himalayan (IUST), Prof. Pirzada Ameen, discussed “Women and Society: Declining Trends of Sex Ratio.” The university functionaries including Dr Abid Ahmad, HoD Biotechnology, also spoke about “Metabolic Disorders related to females: Challenges and Responses,” Er. Afaq Alam, Coordinator, IT Deptt, talked about “Role of IT in Digital Empowerment,” Dr. Mir Insha Farooq, ICC, Presiding Officer, talked about “Women and Workplace Challenges.” WEC members, DR. Ibraq Khursheed, Saima Bashir and Dr. Sakina Ali were also present.