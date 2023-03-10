CUK holds programme on impact of cyber crimes on women

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Muhammad Yousuf, expert Assistant Prof, KU, Dr. Faheem Syed Masoodi, faculty members, scholars and students were also present at the event, held under the auspices of G20 presidency of India.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq, said the internet and social media platforms have made the women across the globe vulnerable and more susceptible to cybercrimes including stalking, morphing, phoney profiling, cyberbullying, sending annoying messages and online trolling. “The objective of holding this programme is to aware the girl students and female staff members to take proactive measures to counter and stop the online harassment,” Prof. Farooq Shah said, adding that there have been several instances across the country wherein the girls and women folk have taken extreme steps after being subjected to online harassment and blackmailing.