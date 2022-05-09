CUK holds programme on internship for law students

Noted corporate lawyer and founder, Lawyers at Work (LAW), Talha Salaria, who was the guest speaker, shared her experiences as to how she joined the profession and encouraged the outgoing students about different employment opportunities throughout the country. She laid emphasis on three important aspects of career development in the subject of Law i.e, self-confidence, financial independence, and importance of curriculum vitae and linked-in profiles. She emphasized the importance of contract drafting, soft/negotiation skills, overview of laws familiar with corporate sectorial practices.