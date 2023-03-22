CUK holds programme on World Water Day

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Physical & Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Mohammad Yousuf, Head Department of Chemistry, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Former Head, Department of Chemistry, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kowsar Majid, Head Department of Botany, Prof Azra N. Kamili, faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Shah, emphasised on the conservation and preservation of water. He said "we need to create awareness among people regarding the significance of water to our planet."