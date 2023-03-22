CUK holds programme on World Water Day

Ganderbal, Mar 22: The Department of Chemistry, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized a one-day programme on “World Water Day” under the G-20 University Connect at Nuner campus on Wednesday.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean School of Physical & Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. Mohammad Yousuf, Head Department of Chemistry, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Former Head, Department of Chemistry, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kowsar Majid, Head Department of Botany, Prof Azra N. Kamili, faculty members and students were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Shah, emphasised on the conservation and preservation of water. He said "we need to create awareness among people regarding the significance of water to our planet."
Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal, highlighted various schemes of the government of India which address the conservation and preservation of water resources. He further asked the students to launch awareness campaigns for stopping the contamination of the water bodies in Kashmir.