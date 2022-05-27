CUK holds science communication programme

Ganderbal: Under the Vigyan Prasar funded Science Communication Popularization and Extension (SCoPE) project, Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a Science Communication programme at Govt Higher Secondary School, Wangat here.

The event included a Science puppetry show aimed at promoting scientific thought and innovation and a skit on environmental degradation.

Through these activities, DCJ and IT students communicated the importance of Science in day-to-day life and created awareness about the need to save the environment.