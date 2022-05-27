CUK holds science communication programme

Ganderbal: Under the Vigyan Prasar funded Science Communication Popularization and Extension (SCoPE) project, Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a Science Communication programme at Govt Higher Secondary School, Wangat here.
The event included a Science puppetry show aimed at promoting scientific thought and innovation and a skit on environmental degradation.
Through these activities, DCJ and IT students communicated the importance of Science in day-to-day life and created awareness about the need to save the environment.
Later the students visited the village for Community Photography framing the living conditions of the community. Sr. Asst Prof, Dr. John Babu Koyye coordinated the event, while Dean School of Media Studies Prof. Shahid Rasool and Head Dr. Arif Nazir, facilitated and monitored the event. Dr. Akhter Bhat and Sameer Wani assisted in the conduct of the programme.