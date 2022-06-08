CUK holds social service camp at Mela Kheer Bhawani

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in association with National Service Scheme (NSS) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday organised a social service and free medical aid camp for the devotees attending the Mela Kheer Bhawani here.
Hundreds of devotees including men, women and children, who had come from different corners of the valley and other parts of the country, thronged the camp and consumed the refreshments served by the student volunteers, faculty members, DSW and NSS staff and other officials of the varsity.
The doctors and other paramedical staff present during the camp also provided medical aid to the ailing people.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Deputies DSW, Dr. Asif Khan and Dr. Faizan Ashraf, NSS Nodal Officer, S. Arokia Mary and other staff of the university were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq appreciated and hailed the student volunteers and other staff members of the university for participating in the camp and providing refreshments to the devotees. He said the university has been conducting such camps regularly and offering its services since its establishment in the Ganderbal district.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the university in addition to providing quality education to the students is also fulfilling its social and moral responsibility towards the society by organising such social services campus. He said the university staff and students have always remained on the forefront in meeting the expectations of the people during such occasions.
The devotees expressed gratitude to the CUK employees for serving the refreshments.