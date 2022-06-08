CUK holds social service camp at Mela Kheer Bhawani

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in association with National Service Scheme (NSS) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday organised a social service and free medical aid camp for the devotees attending the Mela Kheer Bhawani here.

Hundreds of devotees including men, women and children, who had come from different corners of the valley and other parts of the country, thronged the camp and consumed the refreshments served by the student volunteers, faculty members, DSW and NSS staff and other officials of the varsity.

The doctors and other paramedical staff present during the camp also provided medical aid to the ailing people.