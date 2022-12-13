CUK holds speech competition on human rights

Ganderbal, Dec 13: The Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a speech competition on Monday, under the banner of its ‘Constitutional Law Club’ to observe the Human Rights Day, 2022 for which, this year’s slogan was “Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All”.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean SLS and CoE, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir said that human rights are the basic rights that belong to every person in the world. “UN has internationally accepted human rights as civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. Human Rights Day is observed by the international community every year on December 10. The legal provisions of human rights make every individual enjoy his life.” He added, “Human Rights commission, set up at national and state level, has a mission to safeguard human rights from being violated and that everybody should be made aware of the importance of human rights today for the creation of welfare of society.”
Sr. Assistant Prof. Ms Gulafroz Jan highlighted various human rights enshrined in the constitution and emphasised on the protection of human rights in letter and spirit.
Sr. Assistant Prof Hilal Ahmad Najar explained various human rights acknowledged in different International Instruments and in the Indian Constitution in the light of Supreme Court judgements and hoped that the Constitutional Courts will always uphold human rights. Assistant Prof Muhammad Yousuf Dar highlighted the significance of Human Rights by stating that the human rights are a protective shield in the hands of individuals which they can use against any power.
Gulafroz Jan, Dr.Anil Kumar and Hilal Ahmad Najar acted as judges in the event and evaluated the performance of students. Eighteen students participated in the speech competition. Sheikh Sana, of BA.LLB 8th semester and Hissan Nabi of BA. LLB 3rd Semester secured 1st and 2nd positions respectively, while as Zeerak Jabeen of BA. LLB 8th Semester, Shahid Ahmad Dar of BA.LLB 5th Semester, Nazakat Ahmad Khan of BA.LLB 3rd semester and Tarun Kumar of BA.LLB 5th Semester shared the third position.