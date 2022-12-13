CUK holds speech competition on human rights

Speaking on the occasion, Dean SLS and CoE, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir said that human rights are the basic rights that belong to every person in the world. “UN has internationally accepted human rights as civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. Human Rights Day is observed by the international community every year on December 10. The legal provisions of human rights make every individual enjoy his life.” He added, “Human Rights commission, set up at national and state level, has a mission to safeguard human rights from being violated and that everybody should be made aware of the importance of human rights today for the creation of welfare of society.”

Sr. Assistant Prof. Ms Gulafroz Jan highlighted various human rights enshrined in the constitution and emphasised on the protection of human rights in letter and spirit.