CUK holds talk on career planning in judicial services

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Qamar discussed judicial examinations conducted in the States. Underscoring the importance of learning the skill of ‘legal writing’ and ‘knowledge acquisition’, he said that candidates appearing for the judiciary examination are not serious and that is the reason why posts remain vacant. He encouraged the students to take up judiciary as an active career choice, and said, “Judges and Law students are on the same footing; both are good listeners, bound up in a proper uniform, and are always being taught- by teachers in case of students and learned advocates in case of judges”.