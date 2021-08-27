CUK holds webinar on Criminal Justice System

The webinar chief guest, Justice (Retd) Navin Sinha, former Judge of Supreme Court of India, while addressing the participants said that crime affects every member of the society, cutting across all divides and for civilized behavior of the people, there is a dire need to have an effective criminal justice system. He said that criminals have become smart and it is very imperative for the police to become smarter than the culprits, and the judges have to be the smartest of them all. He called for active participation of Judges, Lawyers and senior police functionaries in such seminars and said the outcome benefits should reach to the personnel working in the field.

Speaking on the occasion, guest of honor, Justice (Retd) BadarDurez Ahmed, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, said the criminal justice system needs an overhaul where action should be taken by both the State Executive and Judiciary. He also spoke on the need of actively using the scientific method of investigation like DNA Profiling, Fingerprinting and Forensic Techniques for effectively dealing with the cases. BadarDurez Ahmed said there is a need for training lawyers and judicial officers with the scientific techniques which have been earlier overlooked to a great extent.

In his address, Vice Chancellor, Prof Mehrajud Din Mir reiterated that since decades various challenges and issues have been posed in juristic matters. “Although the people have full faith in the judiciary, but questions have been raised about its working.” He stressed upon the need to prepare the lawyers who stand with truth and said the onus lies on the legal fraternity to come up with various recommendations necessary to make changes in the criminal justice system.

In his welcome address, Dean SLS, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir talked about the importance of criminal justice system and its complete overhaul, making it free from imperfection in investigation, including the inordinate delay in dealing with the cases and the need of addressing the lack of coordination of police and prosecution which serve as a two important pillars of criminal justice system. He also impressed on the need of having the law not only just on paper, but effectively enforced.

Later, Vice Chancellor, Prof.Mehrajud Din Mir and other faculty members released the department’s student magazine, Meezan. Assistant Professor, Dr.Mudasir Ahmad conducted the programme proceedings while as Department Coordinator, Dr. Bilal Ahmad proposed the vote of thanks.