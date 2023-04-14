CUK holds webinar on life, contribution of B R Ambedkar

In his message, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said Ambedkar focused on mainstreaming the untouchables into Indian society and fought for social, economic, and political equality as well as equal opportunity to all. “Dr. Ambedkar demanded justice to untouchables and other weaker sections of the society via making provisions in the Indian Constitution. Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar is a source of inspiration and motivation for many socially suppressed classes in general and first-generation students in specific. He was a man with reformative ideas and greater deeds. He not only served as Chairman, the Drafting Committee of Indian Constitution but played a pivotal role in the formation of Reserve Bank of India. We the teaching fraternity feel proud that he served to head as Principal for Government Law College.” The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the organiser for arranging a very impressive online programme at short notice.