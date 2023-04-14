CUK holds webinar on life, contribution of B R Ambedkar

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in association with the Department of Politics and Governance, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Multidisciplinary Research Centre for Law, Public Policy and Social Action, SC/ST/PwD cell of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a webinar on “Life and Contributions of Babasaheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar” to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar today.
In his message, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said Ambedkar focused on mainstreaming the untouchables into Indian society and fought for social, economic, and political equality as well as equal opportunity to all. “Dr. Ambedkar demanded justice to untouchables and other weaker sections of the society via making provisions in the Indian Constitution. Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar is a source of inspiration and motivation for many socially suppressed classes in general and first-generation students in specific. He was a man with reformative ideas and greater deeds. He not only served as Chairman, the Drafting Committee of Indian Constitution but played a pivotal role in the formation of Reserve Bank of India. We the teaching fraternity feel proud that he served to head as Principal for Government Law College.” The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the organiser for arranging a very impressive online programme at short notice.
Addressing the participants, Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said Dr.B R. Ambedkar left an indelible mark on the history of India, and also at the International level, despite coming from a humble background. “He gave the country a robust constitution, which is guiding the Indian democracy and saw its growth and development and is protecting the freedom of individuals.” Prof. Shahid Rasool said the uniqueness of Dr Ambedkar’s personality is that all, irrespective of ideologies, take ownership of Baba Sahab. He asked the participants to follow the principles of Dr. Ambedkar and take his teachings to all sections of society to realize his dreams of equality and build a stronger nation.
In his speech, I/c Dean School of Social Sciences and Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, described Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar as one of the tallest figures in Indian history and said that his teachings are still holding good during contemporary times also. “He (Dr. Ambedkar) was for the empowerment of individuals, especially women, through education and was the champion of the womens’ rights.” “He was the spirit for the constitution of India and campaigned for the advancement of the discouraged classes.” Prof. Zargar said that “we should hold frequent programmes to educate the students about the teachings of Dr. Ambedkar.”