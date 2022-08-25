CUK holds webinar over legal aid mechanism

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah talked about legal aid and how we can help needy people for getting free legal aid. He said Justice cannot be achieved unless and until all have equal opportunity for access to justice.

Prof. Farooq Shah asked the Department to conduct more such programmes to educate the students about the role of legal aid clinics in providing the much-needed legal aid to the impoverished class of the society.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, highlighted various issues related to free legal aid, and observed that the concept of legal aid is enshrined in the Constitution, but the benefit secured has been micro in nature.

He said that 58 per cent of the population living below the poverty line is yet to be covered and the major challenge is that we have to reach to the unreachable and for that we need to conduct legal awareness programmes in far flung areas.