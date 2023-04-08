CUK holds workshop on development of innovative skills for entrepreneurship

Prof. Azra N Kamili, Head, Deptt of Botany, encouraged the students and scholars to become ‘job providers’ instead of ‘job seekers’ and emphasized on the significance of entrepreneurship in lieu of the decreasing market of government jobs.

Invited speaker Dr. Javaid Ahmad Dar, MD, Khorasan HiTech, shared his personal success story in developing an entrepreneurial career in the food processing sector by establishing his own industry. He elaborated upon the innovative methods and techniques that a budding entrepreneur might need to establish his own business. He discussed how his efforts on the Zero Waste Program in various areas of district Shopian have altogether eliminated the wastage of agricultural products by the local farmers. He apprised the audience about establishing joint collaboration with the Deptt of Biotechnology.