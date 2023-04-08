CUK holds workshop on development of innovative skills for entrepreneurship

Ganderbal, Apr 8: Department of Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) under the aegis of the G-20 University Connect programme conducted a one-day workshop on “Development of Innovative Skills for Start-up & Entrepreneurship” at Science Campus here on 6 April.
Speaking on the occasion Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, Head, Deptt of Biotechnology and Coordinator NISP-IIC, apprised the audience about the significance of fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem where different young minds have the opportunity of discussing and sharing their ideas with great minds who have made a successful career in entrepreneurship.
Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof M Yousuf highlighted the local fields where skills and start-ups have good significance.
Prof. Azra N Kamili, Head, Deptt of Botany, encouraged the students and scholars to become ‘job providers’ instead of ‘job seekers’ and emphasized on the significance of entrepreneurship in lieu of the decreasing market of government jobs.
Invited speaker Dr. Javaid Ahmad Dar, MD, Khorasan HiTech, shared his personal success story in developing an entrepreneurial career in the food processing sector by establishing his own industry. He elaborated upon the innovative methods and techniques that a budding entrepreneur might need to establish his own business. He discussed how his efforts on the Zero Waste Program in various areas of district Shopian have altogether eliminated the wastage of agricultural products by the local farmers. He apprised the audience about establishing joint collaboration with the Deptt of Biotechnology.
Dr. Owais M. Bhat and Dr. Rakeeb Ahmad Mir were coordinating the programme and Dr. Munazah F. Qurashi and Dr. Navjot Kaur conducted the proceedings.