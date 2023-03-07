CUK holds workshop on mental health

Ganderbal, Mar 7: Under the G20 presidency of India, the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) the Central University of Kashmir, (CUK) Tuesday organised a one-day workshop on “Developing Positive Mental Health, Moral Values, and Ethics in Students,”, at Tulmulla campus here.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. Afzal Zargar, Controller of Examinations and Dean School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Media Studies and Director Tulmulla Campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, expert clinical psychologist, Dr. Zoya Mir, faculty members and students were present.
Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah highlighted the importance of “sound mental health for the overall growth, development, productivity, and performance of the individuals, particularly the student’s community. “
Stating that the stress related disorders have been described by the experts as the “epidemic” of the 21st century, Prof. Farooq Shah said the deterioration in the mental health not only affects the behaviour and mental state of the individuals, but also adversely impacts the overall health conditions, thus becoming the root cause of several heart and stomach related ailments.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, stressed on organising frequent programmes on mental health in order to train and equip the students to deal and tackle the stress and anxiety disorders. He spoke about the mental health issues faced by the young people in Kashmir and said, “Stress, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse are some of the major health impacting behaviors and problems faced by the youth today.” He asked the students to manage their anger and channelise the same for productive use. Prof. Zargar asked the students to refrain from bullying and maintain discipline in the institution.
In his speech, CoE, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, said, the students were suffering immensely on the academics and personality development front, due to stress related disorders. “The mental disorders, like other diseases, are completely treatable,” he said and asked the students to come forward with the mental health issues confronted by them. Dean School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said that such workshops support the emotional and mental health which subsequently enhances the academic growth of the students. Prof. Shahid said the events “like these help the students to take care of their mental health by teaching them effective strategies, techniques and coping mechanisms to manage their stress and mental well being.”
Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah in his address said that majority of individuals are suffering from mental trauma in one way or another due to work life stresses. He said the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world aggravated the mental disorders, which affected the overall health of the people. Dean DSW said, more such workshops would be conducted for the students in near future.
Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Dr. Zoya Mir, said the fun-based activities will be conducted to train and help the students to deal with the anxiety disorders and depression.