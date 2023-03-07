CUK holds workshop on mental health

Stating that the stress related disorders have been described by the experts as the “epidemic” of the 21st century, Prof. Farooq Shah said the deterioration in the mental health not only affects the behaviour and mental state of the individuals, but also adversely impacts the overall health conditions, thus becoming the root cause of several heart and stomach related ailments.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, stressed on organising frequent programmes on mental health in order to train and equip the students to deal and tackle the stress and anxiety disorders. He spoke about the mental health issues faced by the young people in Kashmir and said, “Stress, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse are some of the major health impacting behaviors and problems faced by the youth today.” He asked the students to manage their anger and channelise the same for productive use. Prof. Zargar asked the students to refrain from bullying and maintain discipline in the institution.