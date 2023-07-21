CUK holds workshop on patents, innovative practices

Ganderbal, July 21: Department of Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), in association with Skill development initiative of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu and IIIM-Technology Business incubator under the aegis of National Intellectual Property Rights (NIPR), organised a one-day IPR awareness workshop at Science Campus here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of life sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, emphasized on the scope that the valley has due to its topography for mushroom, and saffron cultivation.
In his address, Director Campus and Head, Deptt of Biotechnology, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, emphasized on the importance of innovation in academia as the world is fast changing and adapting skill and entrepreneurship development for economic upliftment. He highlighted the significance of IPR in research and its importance in achieving sustainable goals for the nation.
Senior Scientist, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, Dr. Kancherla Prasad, emphasised on patent drafting, patentability, infringement analysis, IPR education, Copyright, Trademark, GI tags, Plant breeders rights, etc.
Coordinator/CEO, IIIM-TBI, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, Er. Ankush Varma, highlighted the significance of developing and establishing entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystems in Universities and research institutes that will encourage and foster innovative ideas from young students and researchers.
He stressed on the fact that J&K has a huge potential in the innovation and entrepreneurship that needs to be explored by budding minds and researchers. He assured the assistance of the incubation centers of CSIR-IIIM in guiding the innovators and researchers towards product development and commercialization.
Dr. Abid proposed the vote of thanks to the participants, especially the organizing members, including Dr. Owais M. Bhat.