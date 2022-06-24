CUK imparts lessons on need for good health to teachers

Asst Prof Department of Physical Education, Dr. Mohammad Muzamil Shah, who was the main resource person along with this team demonstrated the skills related to the playing of certain indoor games like Simon Says, Glass Snatching, Poison Ball, River Edge, Modified Dodge ball, Tagged Run & Musical Chain. All these activities were directly linked to promote the physical, mental and social wellbeing of the participating teacher trainees. Dr. Shah said, “India has become the diabetes capital of the world and playing sports and games is one probable antidote against this growing national health problem”.