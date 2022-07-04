CUK inaugurates workshop on blockchain technology

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Monday inaugurated the five-day training cum workshop on “Block Chain Technology,” organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Information Technology and Support System (DITSS) in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Srinagar for the university employees at Green Campus here.

Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Finance Officer, Dr. Ahsan Chishti, Director ITSS, Mohammad Irfan Dar, System Analyst CUK, Dr. Ashiq Hussain Dar (Scientist-D) Dr. Nisar Ahmad Bukhari (Scientist-C) Dr. Fayaz Ahmad, Dr. Fareeha Khalid, Senior Technical Officer (from NIELIT), faculty members and administrative staff were present on the occasion.