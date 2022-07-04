CUK inaugurates workshop on blockchain technology

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Monday inaugurated the five-day training cum workshop on “Block Chain Technology,” organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Information Technology and Support System (DITSS) in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Srinagar for the university employees at Green Campus here.
Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Finance Officer, Dr. Ahsan Chishti, Director ITSS, Mohammad Irfan Dar, System Analyst CUK, Dr. Ashiq Hussain Dar (Scientist-D) Dr. Nisar Ahmad Bukhari (Scientist-C) Dr. Fayaz Ahmad, Dr. Fareeha Khalid, Senior Technical Officer (from NIELIT), faculty members and administrative staff were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the Information Technology has impacted all the spheres of life, especially the teaching-learning process and those who don’t remain abreast with the latest technology, are at the losing end. He highlighted the importance of training the CUK staff in emerging technologies.
Addressing the gathering, Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka stressed that Information Technology is encompassing all the sectors like finance, agriculture, healthcare, etc. He congratulated the Director ITSS for organizing the workshop.
In his address, Dr. Ahsan Chishti, Director ITSS, said, blockchain represents the biggest breakthrough since the internet, with the potential to improve just about everything in peoples' lives. He said Blockchain doesn’t require a third-party intermediary to validate transactions, resulting in speedier turnaround times and potentially lower costs.
System Analyst, M. Irfan Dar proposed the vote of thanks and congratulated DITSS team for their efforts for making the workshop a success.
Dr. Nisar Ahmad Bukhari Scientist D, NIELIT, gave introduction of the training while as Dr. Ashiq Hussain Dar and Ms. Fareeha Khalid, gave lectures and presentations on “Information Security” and “Introduction to Blockchain Technology” respectively.