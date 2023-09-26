CUK invites applications for admission to different courses

“In the absence of CUET score, the admission to available and supernumerary seats with variable fee structure will be given on the basis of the following: candidate has appeared in any relevant National Test; any relevant test conducted by UT of J&K; any relevant test conducted by any University of UT of J&K, & Qualifying examination with basic eligibility. The selected candidates will be subsequently required to register on the Samarth portal.

For further details, the aspirants can log in to university website www.cukashmir.ac.in and can also contact the respective Nodal Officers (Admissions-2023) of the concerned departments, the details of which are also available on the university website,” it said.