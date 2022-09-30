CUK launches 2 clubs to promote entrepreneurship

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the main objective of organizing the event at an ecological entrepreneurial venture is to give practical experience and knowledge to the students about entrepreneurship and environment protection. “In addition to the existing traditional classroom teaching-learning method and complying with the regulations of NEP-2020, the university is imparting practical teaching to the students in the field, enabling them to face the challenges and turn their dreams into the reality” he said. Prof. Zargar asked the students to think out of the box and reinvent and recreate new things in their respective professional fields. He further asked the students to work for preservation of dying Kashmir culture and art and try to revive it, by using modern techniques and technology. Addressing the gathering, Senior Asst Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, said the future entrepreneurs should be fully conscious about the preservation of ecology and environs while starting any venture, as has been done by the owners of the Saag Eco village.