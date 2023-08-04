CUK launches 4-year integrated teacher education programme

This innovative programme not only reflects the university's commitment to excellence in education but also aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020). The programme has been meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of the education sector and to equip aspiring teachers with a comprehensive skill set that encompasses both theoretical knowledge and practical classroom experience. It has been designed to meet the evolving demands of the education sector while equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and pedagogical techniques required for modern teaching.

Sharing his views about the launch of ITEP, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, said, “We believe that quality education is the cornerstone of a thriving society. With the launch of this programme, we are committed to nurture a new generation of skilled and passionate educators who will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation.”