CUK launches 4-year integrated teacher education programme

Ganderbal, Aug 4: In a first, School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has launched its pioneering 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), commencing from the current academic session at the varsity.
This innovative programme not only reflects the university's commitment to excellence in education but also aligns seamlessly with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020). The programme has been meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of the education sector and to equip aspiring teachers with a comprehensive skill set that encompasses both theoretical knowledge and practical classroom experience. It has been designed to meet the evolving demands of the education sector while equipping students with the necessary skills, knowledge, and pedagogical techniques required for modern teaching.
Sharing his views about the launch of ITEP, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, said, “We believe that quality education is the cornerstone of a thriving society. With the launch of this programme, we are committed to nurture a new generation of skilled and passionate educators who will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation.”
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool said that prospective students who are passionate about making a difference in the field of education are invited to apply for this transformative programme. “CUK looks forward to welcome the inaugural batch of students, embarking on a journey of academic excellence and innovation in teacher education.”
Dean, SoE, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani said, CUK is a leading educational institution committed to providing quality education, fostering research and innovation, and contributing to societal development. He said the programme incorporates the policy's emphasis on multidisciplinary education, experiential learning, and the integration of technology in pedagogy. He further said the curriculum is structured to provide a balanced blend of foundational education, specialized teaching methodologies, and exposure to contemporary educational tools and technologies. “It has been designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability, preparing future educators to navigate the challenges of modern classrooms effectively.” He further said, “CUK is the only institution in the region with NCTE recognition of this Programme and other teacher Education Programmes.”
Meanwhile, the varsity has asked all the aspirants who have preferred CUK for admission to the Post-Graduate programmes, to register themselves immediately for the counseling.