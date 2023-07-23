CUK launches cleanliness drive on campus

The programme was driven by developing a sense of responsibility in keeping our surroundings neat and clean and also developing an aesthetic sense and attitude of respect for manual labour in the faculty and students at large.

Dean and Head School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, highlighted that, “all the stakeholders including students and staff should keep their surroundings clean and hygienic and events of this nature are truly educative and value-laden for all the participants”.