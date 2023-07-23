CUK launches cleanliness drive on campus

Ganderbal July 23: Department of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised the 2nd cleanliness cum awareness drive at Tulmulla campus here.
The programme was driven by developing a sense of responsibility in keeping our surroundings neat and clean and also developing an aesthetic sense and attitude of respect for manual labour in the faculty and students at large.
Dean and Head School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, highlighted that, “all the stakeholders including students and staff should keep their surroundings clean and hygienic and events of this nature are truly educative and value-laden for all the participants”.
The event witnessed participation from the semester-VI IBM students of Teacher Education who worked with zeal and commitment in cleaning the corridors, classrooms, labs, lawns and paths housed in the building of Education & Physics departments. The event also witnessed a student rally for raising awareness about the ill-effects of one-time use of polythene materials as polybags. The programme was coordinated by Assistant Profs Dr. Nasiya, and Dr. Arshad Ahmad Najar.